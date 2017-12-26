The top 10 AZFamily.com stories of 2017

Check out our list of the top 10 most visited stories on AZFamily.com for 2017.

Phoenix mom deported; police release names of 7 arrested while protesting her deportation

The Valley mother at the center of a protest outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Phoenix has been deported. At the same time, seven people arrested while protesting her deportation are awaiting their initial court appearances.

Reported SpaceX rocket seen over Arizona sky

A mysterious object was seen apparently zooming across the night sky over Arizona Friday night, leaving a trail of bright light in its wake.

Hooked on heroin: Fountain Hills family shares son's advice before he died

The untimely death of a standout student and athlete rocked a close-knit Valley community. Now, we are learning more about the secret struggle his Fountain Hills family was fighting.

'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

The email arrived in the CBS 5 Investigates email inbox on April 7. The first line stood out to producer Edward Ayala. “I have information regarding the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency (Parole) releasing a serial killer into the community,” it read.

Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool

An Olympic runner who was training in Scottsdale was found at the bottom of a community swimming pool at a condo complex Monday morning.

9 killed, 1 missing after flash flood tears through swimming hole near Payson

Officials have identified the nine people that died in a flash flood north of Payson near the Cold Springs swimming hole.

Wrong-way driver hits, kills sisters on I-17 in Phoenix

Three people -- two young women and a young man-- are dead after yet another wrong-way crash on a Phoenix Freeway. Two of the three were students at Grand Canyon University.

MAP: Bed bugs have been verified at these public places in Metro Phoenix

Bed bugs have been verified at 17 public places in Metro Phoenix, including two schools, two restaurants, a library, a movie theater and several hotels, according to the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department.

FAST FACTS: Peak viewing times for solar eclipse in AZ

For most of Arizona, it will take about two and a half hours from the beginning of the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21 to the end.

BREAKING: Missing 8-year-old girl has been found safe

An 8-year-old missing Mesa girl has been found safe and sound.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.