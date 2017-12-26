Downtown Phoenix traffic restrictions in place for Cactus Bowl

Traffic restrictions will be in place in downtown Phoenix when the UCLA Bruins take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the 2017 Cactus Bowl at Chase Field Tuesday night. (Source: Cactus Bowl/AP Images)

Traffic restrictions will be in place in downtown Phoenix when the UCLA Bruins take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the 2017 Cactus Bowl at Chase Field Tuesday night.

Phoenix police said the streets surrounding Chase Field in downtown Phoenix will have several closures before and during the game that kicks off at 7 p.m.

The following streets will be closed until 6 a.m. Wednesday:

Fourth Street from Jefferson to Buchanan streets

Third Street from Jackson to Buchanan streets

Jackson Street from Third to Fourth streets

Those traveling to the downtown area are recommended to plan ahead for increased traffic and should consider taking the light rail or alternative transportation.

UCLA (6-6) and Kansas State (7-5) will square off for only the fourth time in their schools' history. The last time the two teams played, the Bruins, who hold a 2-1 series lead over the Wildcats, defeated Kansas State 40-35 in the 2015 Valero Alamo Bowl.

The Cactus Bowl will be televised on ESPN at 7 p.m. Arizona time or 9 p.m. Eastern.

