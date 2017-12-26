Over 2,000 people receive free health care services at Phoenix Convention Center

The medical event is taking place at the Phoenix Convention Center from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27 and is a first-come, first-served basis. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

More than 3,000 health care professionals and volunteers helped Phoenix-area residents receive free health care services on the first day of a no-cost medical and dental hospital at the Phoenix Convention Center. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

More than 3,000 health care professionals and volunteers helped Phoenix-area residents receive free health care services on the first day of a no-cost medical and dental hospital at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The medical event is taking place at the Phoenix Convention Center from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27 and is a first-come, first-served basis.

"We're here providing free medical, dental, eye care and surgical services to the uninsured populations," said Your Best Pathway to Health CEO Lela Lewis. "We have vast different [sic] services, our medical department has every specialty under the sun."

On Dec. 25, 2,608 patients were served from till 4 p.m. on Christmas day.

"As I look back on my day at Pathway to Health and our recent stressful timetable of events, it seems as though we have broken through a big storm," said volunteer Janet Corbin. "Pathway to Health is our rainbow!"

Health care professionals and volunteers from across North America traveled to offer the free services to residents of the Phoenix area. More than $30 million in free health-related services will be offered through Wednesday.

The event is hosted by Your Best Pathway to Health, a humanitarian service of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, in cooperation with sponsors.

Some of the free onsite services include:

Cystoscopy

Colonoscopy

Hysteroscopy

Root canals

Crowns

STD screenings

Medical massage

Plenty of other services are included. The clinic will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 7 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

No insurance and no identification is necessary but it is on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment necessary unless for major surgical procedures, which require pre-surgery visits.

Patients should call 623-329-0072 or visit yourbestpathwaytohealth.org for more information.

