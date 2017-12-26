D-backs' first-round pick pays off parents' mortgage for Christmas

Virginia's Pavin Smith celebrates his two-run home run against Vanderbilt during the fourth inning of Game 3 of the best-of-three NCAA baseball College World Series finals, Wednesday, June 24, 2015. (Source: AP Photo/Mike Theiler)

The Arizona Diamondbacks' first-round pick in 2017 delivered a Christmas present to his parents they'll never forget.

Pavin Smith used part of his signing bonus to pay off his parents' house and revealed what he did in a letter to them on Christmas Day. He posted their reaction on his official Twitter account.

Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/h9wog2HfHv — Pavin Smith (@PavinSmith) December 25, 2017

Smith played college baseball at the University of Virginia before being picked seventh overall by the Diamondbacks in the 2017 MLB draft. He signed with the team and received a signing bonus of more than $5 million.

He played in the minors during the 2017 season.

