Woman shot at Phoenix apartment complex; 2 children possibly inside with suspect

Police said a woman was shot at a central Phoenix apartment complex Monday and officers are speaking with the "probable suspect" who was holed up inside a unit at this hour.

The shooting appears to be a domestic violence situation, according to Sgt. Jonathan Howard. Police said it is possible that two children are inside the apartment with the suspect.

Officers were called out to the Highland Apartments near 16th Street and Highland Avenue, which is south of Camelback Road, around 3:45 p.m.

Police said a woman was found shot outside. Officers did not immediately release her condition.

Police cordoned off the apartment complex and kept residents away. Several waited in parked cars across the street for hours.

"I can't believe it's Christmas and there's a shooting or whatever's going on. It's eerie. I feel bad for whoever is going through this," said Kristen Alexander.

"We're just trying to go home and open presents, but we can't get in there yet."

