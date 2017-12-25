PD: Suspect kills woman, 2 children; gets into shootout with police at Phoenix apartment complex

A suspect is in custody after police said he shot and killed a woman and their two children before getting into a shootout with police at a central Phoenix apartment complex on Sunday.

Officers were called out to the Highland Apartments near 16th Street and Highland Avenue, which is south of Camelback Road, around 3:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman shot to death in the parking lot, according to Sgt. Jonathan Howard with the Phoenix Police Department.

He said officers tracked the suspect to a specific apartment.

"Throughout the negotiations, he made comments that he had killed the children. He made some notifications to some family members that he had killed the children," Howard said.

Police cordoned off the apartment complex and kept residents away.

Around 10 p.m., while officers looked inside the apartment from the outside, they spotted a 10-month-old who was dead, Howard said.

Officers continued to search from the outside for the other child, an 11-year-old, and that's when the suspect started shooting at officers, according to Howard.

Officers forced their way into the apartment and there was a shootout.

An officer got hurt but it doesn't appear he was shot, Howard said.

"It may be shrapnel," said Howard.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect wasn't hurt and was then taken into custody.

The 11-year-old child was found dead.

Police said the man and the woman used to be in a relationship.

Several people waited in parked cars across the street for hours until the situation was resolved.

"I can't believe it's Christmas and there's a shooting or whatever's going on. It's eerie. I feel bad for whoever is going through this," said Kristen Alexander.

