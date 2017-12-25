Family holds birthday vigil for missing Phoenix mom Christine Mustafa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A Valley family spent Monday holding a solemn birthday vigil for a missing Phoenix mother, who police believe was the victim of murder.

Relatives released balloons for Christine Mustafa on what would have been her 35th birthday. The mother of two was last seen more than seven months ago, on May 10.

Prosecutors have charged Mustafa’s live-in boyfriend with first-degree murder as police continue to search a landfill for any sign of her body.

The Phoenix Police Department has been scouring the Buckeye landfill since late October. The department announced last week that it would extend the landfill search for Mustafa into January to ensure crews had time to process the entire area where detectives believe her body may be.

Family members told police that Mustafa had expressed a desire to leave her boyfriend, Robert Interval Jr., because she was fearful of him.

Co-workers told investigators that Interval would constantly call Mustafa at her job at Walgreens and accuse her of cheating on him. On May 10, the last day Mustafa was seen, a co-worker told officers that Interval had again called her at work, then threatened to kill her.

Mustafa had made plans with her family to move out of their shared home and get a restraining order against Interval, but family members were unable to reach her by phone after her May 10 shift, according to a search warrant filed in the case.

Interval was arrested June 8 and charged with her murder. The 38-year-old has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

