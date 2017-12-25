7 people hurt following rollover crash on northbound I-17 near Sunset Point

The rollover crash caused a traffic backup on Interstate 17 near Sunset Point Monday afternoon (Source: KAFF News/Twitter)

Seven people are hurt following a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 17 near the Sunset Point area Monday.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said that the rollover crash involving a vehicle took place on Interstate 17 at milepost 254.

According to the Daisy Mountain Fire Department, seven people were hurt following the crash. Three of those victims are children.

At least three people were flown to the hospital.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic map]

For a time, both lanes of northbound Interstate 17 were closed.

The area was reopened before 1:30 p.m, but ADOT officials said that traffic backup will take some time to clear.

ADOT recommends drivers in the area to be patient and take it slower in heavy traffic areas.

I-17 northbound about a mile backup due to a rollover crash. Slow movin. Cc: @ArizonaDOT pic.twitter.com/wqgLkkohrC — KAFF News (@kaffnews) December 25, 2017

UPDATE: I-17 northbound past Sunset Point: Both lanes are now open after a crash at milepost 254. Traffic backup will take some time to clear. Be patient and take it slower in heavy traffic areas. #aztraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 25, 2017

Update: I-17 northbound 11 miles past Black Canyon City: Road is closed for a crash at MP 254. Medical helicopters are blocking the road. Traffic is backed up close to 3 miles. There's no estimate on reopening 1 or more lanes. pic.twitter.com/hlvi3h6fzS — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 25, 2017

CLOSURE: I-17 northbound is closed past Sunset Point for a rollover crash at milepost 254. Medical helicopters are blocking the highway. There's no estimate on when one or more lanes will open. #aztraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 25, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.