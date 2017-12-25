7 people hurt following rollover crash on northbound I-17 near Sunset Point

SUNSET POINT REST AREA, AZ -

Seven people are hurt following a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 17 near the Sunset Point area Monday. 

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said that the rollover crash involving a vehicle took place on Interstate 17 at milepost 254.  

According to the Daisy Mountain Fire Department, seven people were hurt following the crash. Three of those victims are children.

At least three people were flown to the hospital. 

For a time, both lanes of northbound Interstate 17 were closed. 

The area was reopened before 1:30 p.m,  but ADOT officials said that traffic backup will take some time to clear.

ADOT recommends drivers in the area to be patient and take it slower in heavy traffic areas.

