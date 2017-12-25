FD: At least 10 people displaced following apartment fire in Phoenix

FD: At least 10 people displaced following apartment fire in PhoenixPosted: Updated:
Reported SpaceX rocket seen over Arizona sky
A mysterious object was seen apparently zooming across the night sky over Arizona Friday evening, leaving a trail of bright light in its wake.More >
You may want to check your Christmas tree for these before they hatch
A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..More >
Mesa PD: 3 people found dead in home in possible murder-suicide
Mesa police say three people were found dead in a home Saturday near Broadway and Power roads.More >
Police: Man stabbed, killed at Phoenix inn
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was stabbed and killed at a Phoenix inn early Monday morning.More >
Suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix
No officers were hurt in the shooting.More >
Sen. Jeff Flake may run for president in 2020
He predicted President Donald Trump will face an independent challenge in 2020, leaving open the possibility he might be the one to run against the president.More >
Man fatally stabbed in Peoria, suspect in custody
Police have located and detained the suspect in a stabbing that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.More >
10 Phoenix-area restaurants open on Christmas Day
If you're looking for a place to eat out on Christmas Day, you're not alone! We've put together a list of 10 Phoenix-area restaurants that will be open on the holiday.More >
Fitz has a big day, Cardinals get first shutout in 25 years
Arizona had not shut out an opponent since a 17-0 win over the Giants on Dec. 12, 1992.More >
PD: Woman dies after being mauled by dog at Phoenix kennel
Phoenix police say a woman has died after she was mauled by a dog at a Phoenix boarding kennel.More >
Is your religion ready to meet aliens?
If aliens are real, how would their discovery affect Christians? What about Mormons? Or Muslims? It could challenge nearly every religion's beliefs.More >
VIDEO: Space X rocket launch seen in AZ night sky
Did you see it? The Space X rocket launch could be seen in AZ night sky.More >
VIDEO: Dancing Santas: A holiday tradition for north Phoenix home
For the sixth year in a row, a north Phoenix home had dancing santas in its Christmas display on Christmas Eve. (Sunday, December 24, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Mesa police investigating a murder-suicide after 3 found dead
Police are investigating after three people were found dead in a Mesa home, police believe this was a murder-suicide. Full story: http://bit.ly/2BKb0NXMore >
VIDEO: A Peoria man was stabbed to death Saturday
A Peoria man was stabbed to death Saturday.More >
VIDEO: Rescue group volunteer attacked, killed by Akita in Phoenix
A woman who was attacked by an Akita at a dog boarding facility has died from her injuries. The dog was a rescue and the woman was a volunteer for the very organization that owned him. (December 20, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Woman hosts Christmas dinner for kids in Youngtown neighborhood
A woman in Youngtown wanted to do something nice for the kids in the neighborhood so she held a Christmas dinner. (Sunday, December 24, 2017)More >