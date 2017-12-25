FD: At least 10 people displaced following apartment fire in Phoenix

Several families are displaced after a garage fire damaged several apartment units Monday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

At around 8:30 a.m., Phoenix fire crews responded to reports of a smoke filling up an apartment complex near 33rd and Northern avenues.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a garage fire connected to an apartment building.

According to Phoenix fire, their crews were able to contain the fire including removing the majority of the contents of the garage.

Several apartments, however, did receive a large amount of smoke damage, Phoenix fire said.

According to Phoenix fire, about 10 residents were displaced following the fire.

An elderly woman transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Fire officials say that the woman was feeling ill and crews wanted her to be evaluated at the hospital.

The fire is under investigation.

