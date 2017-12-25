LIST: Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Phoenix metro

Ready to take down that Christmas tree?

Tree recycling is set to begin in several cities in the Valley after Christmas.

Firefighters are asking the public to get rid of a dry tree immediately because it's a huge fire hazard.

These following cities have a tree recycling program that will last these next following weeks:

Phoenix

In Phoenix, Christmas trees or wreaths may be dropped off for recycling at any of the participating Phoenix parks anytime between Tuesday, December 26, through Sunday, January 7.

You can drop off the tree at these following locations:

North Phoenix

Deer Valley Park - 19th Ave. and Utopia Rd.

Paradise Valley Park - 40th St. south of Union Hills Dr.

Sereno Park - 56th St. and Sweetwater Ave.

Cactus Park - 38th Ave. and Cactus Rd.

Mountain View Park - Seventh Ave. south of Peoria Ave.

North Gateway Transfer Station - 30205 N. Black Canyon Hwy. (Dixileta exit)

Central Phoenix

Marivue Park - 59th Ave. and Osborn Rd.

Washington Park - 23rd Ave. and Maryland Ave.

Madison Park - 16th St. and Glenrosa Ave.

Los Olivos Park - 28th St. and Devonshire Ave.

Desert West Park - 67th Ave. and Encanto Blvd.

South Phoenix

El Reposo Park - Seventh St. and Alta Vista Rd.

Mountain Vista Park - 50th St. just north of Ray Rd.

Desert Foothills Park - Desert Foothills and Chandler Blvd.

Cesar Chavez Park - 35th Ave. and Baseline Rd.

27th Avenue Transfer Station - 3060 S. 27th Ave.

For more information on tree recycling, click here.

Tempe

Officials with the city of Tempe say that trees can be dropped off 24 hours a day, seven days a week through January 31, 2018. They recommend the public to remove tree stands and nails, ornaments, lights, garland and tinsel so the tree can be composted.

Residents can drop off their trees at these two locations:

Compost Yard, North Rio Road Tempe, AZ 85281 (Intersection of Hardy Drive and Rio Salado Parkway)

Kiwanis Park Recreation Center, 6111 W. All-America Way (parking lot on west side)

For more information, click here.

Mesa

Mesa residents can recycle their Christmas trees after the holiday season at any of the city's Christmas tree drop-off sites.

City officials say that sites will be open 24 hours a day from December 26 through January 14. All decorations, light strands, tree stands and plastic bags should be removed prior to dropping off the tree.

To find the nearest location, visit mesarecycles.org or call (480) 644-2221.

Chandler

Chandler residents can drop off their unbagged Christmas trees at one of several neighborhood drop-off sites. City officials say that Christmas trees collected by the City will be chipped and reused in park landscaping projects. For safety, They recommend the public to remove tree stands, nails, ornaments, lights and garland.

These following locations offer Christmas tree dropoffs:

West Chandler Park, 250 S. Kyrene Rd.

Desert Breeze Park, 660 N. Desert Breeze Blvd. E.

Arrowhead Meadows Park, 1475 W. Erie St.

Shawnee Park, 1400 W. Mesquite St.

Pima Park, 625 N. McQueen Rd.

Folley Park, 601 E. Frye Rd.

Chuparosa Park, 2400 S. Dobson Rd.

Snedigar Sportsplex, 4625 S. Alma School Rd.

Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Rd.

Veterans Oasis Park, 4050 E Chandler Heights Rd.

Recycling-Solid Waste Collection Center, 955 E. Queen Creek Rd. (closed Tue/Wed)

For more information, click here.

Apache Junction

The city of Apache Junction will accept trees for recycling from December 26 to February 1 at these two locations:

Paws & Claws Care Center, 725 E. Baseline Ave.

Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Rd.

For more information or questions, you can visit the public work department's website or contact them at (480) 982-1055.

