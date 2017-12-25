ADOT: No scheduled freeway closures for construction during holidays

Motorists in Arizona driving to holiday destinations won’t encounter any scheduled freeway closures for construction work during or between the Christmas and New Year’s weekends.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will not schedule any full closures for construction or maintenance work on state highways between Friday, Dec. 22 and Tuesday, Jan. 2, in order to limit traffic restrictions and promote safety over the holidays.

While no closures are planned, travelers should be aware that existing improvement project work-zone restrictions will remain in place. Motorists should allow extra travel time and use caution when driving in work zones.

To encourage smart driving decisions, ADOT’s electronic highway signs at times will display holiday-themed safety messages.

Because unexpected delays can occur due to crashes, disabled vehicles and weather, motorists traveling during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays should:

Pack extra drinking water and snacks

Avoid the busiest travel times, if possible

Be patient and obey speed limits – speeding is a leading cause of crashes

Get plenty of rest before driving – drowsy driving is unsafe

Check vehicles, including tire pressure, engine belts and fluid levels

If traveling to the high country, pack cold-weather clothes and blankets

Never drive while impaired – arrange for a designated driver or a ride service

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

