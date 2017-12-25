Police: Man stabbed, killed at Phoenix inn

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was stabbed and killed at a Phoenix inn early Monday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was stabbed and killed at a Phoenix inn early Monday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a cutting at the Payless Inn on 25th and Van Buren streets around 3:40 a.m.

On their arrival, officers found a man with a cutting injuries and rushed him to the hospital. He died shortly after.

Officers are on the scene investigating the incident and have 25th Street blocked off at Van Buren Street for the investigation.

Police said they have not developed any credible suspect information at this time but believe a suspect did flee the scene.

