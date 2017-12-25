Buckeye Fire Department shares helmet-cam video of house fire

The City of Buckeye Fire Department shared enticing helmet-camera video of a house fire from Dec. 23. (Source: Buckeye FD)

Firefighters responded to an unknown fire call on the 1600 block of East Aspen in Buckeye around 2:12 p.m Saturday.

It was soon balanced to a working house fire and the first on scene crew found a working fire in the attic of a single-story home.

Fire crews knocked down the fire within 20 minutes. The fire department shared helmet-camera video from Capt. Tommy Taylor of the firefighters cutting a ventilation hole into the roof of the home to help extinguish the fire.

The fire caused significant damage to the ceiling and roof throughout the home and the homeowner was displaced.

Red Cross assisted the homeowner in locating a place to stay. Luckily, fire officials said no firefighters or civilians were injured during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

