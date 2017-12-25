Arizona man struck, seriously injured while standing outside vehicle in Connecticut

Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to an early Christmas Eve crash on Route 9 in Berlin, where an Arizona man was struck and injured by a car as he stood outside his vehicle following an earlier accident.

Police say 19-year-old Jesse Michael Etienne, of Cottonwood, Arizona, was taken by emergency helicopter to Hartford Hospital early Sunday morning with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda Civic that struck Etienne is 35-year-old Robert Markham, of Portland. He was treated at Hartford Hospital for minor injuries.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m. in the southbound lane. Witnesses should call State Police in Hartford at 800-534-1000.

