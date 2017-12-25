Phoenix apartment fire displaces family on Christmas Eve

The fire broke out a little after 10:30 p.m. Sunday at a Phoenix apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An apartment fire displaced a family of three on Christmas Eve in Phoenix, fire officials said.

The fire broke out a little after 10:30 p.m. Sunday at a Phoenix apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. A mother, grandmother, child and dog all live in the apartment.

The mother was alerted to the fire from the smoke alarms inside the apartment. She said the fire may have started from an incense burner that fell, lighting the mattress on fire.

The family and dog were able to escape safely from the fire prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Fire officials said the family will be displaced and the Red Cross is assisting the family in finding a place to stay.

No firefighters were injured in the fire and the cause is currently under investigation.

