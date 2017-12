Sen. Flake said on Sunday he isn't closing the door on a presidential run in 2020. (Source: CNN)

Is Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, eyeing a run for the presidency?

"I do believe is the president is running for re-election, if he continues on the path that he's on, that's going to leave a huge swath of voters looking for something else," Flake said on Sunday.

He predicted President Donald Trump will face an independent challenge in 2020, leaving open the possibility he might be the one to run against the president.

When asked if he was open to running for president, Flake replied, "I don't rule anything out but it's not in my plans."

When asked if you would more likely run for the Republican nomination against Trump or as an Independent candidate, Flake said that he hasn't thought that "deeply about it."

The timing comes days after Flake helped deliver Trump's first major legislative victory of the year: a sweeping $1.5 trillion tax package that includes a massive corporate tax cut.

" I've been pushing corporate tax reform in particular for years. Should I now turn the other direction just because the president happens to share our view?" Flake asked.

But Flake warned that Trump risks the future of the Republican Party on issues like trade, immigration and the on-going Russian investigation.

"If the president continues to try to undermine the legitimacy of the investigation, and if Republicans continue to try to help with that, I think that puts us in peril. We shouldn't participate many the undermining of our institutions that way," Flake said.

