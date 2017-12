It doesn't appear the suspect had a weapon. (Source: Silent Witness)

The Phoenix Police Department is looking for a young man they said stole money from a convenience store last month.

It happened on Sunday, Nov. 19 around 6 a.m. at the Circle K near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road.

According to police, the man went into the store and went to pay for some food. He watched as a Circle K employee took the money out of the register and then he followed the worker into the office. He then took the cash from the employee and ran out of the store, police said.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 20 years old, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. and was wearing a dark uniform-type shirt with shoulder patches and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

