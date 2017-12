The neighbors who were strangers just hours earlier are now friends thanks to food and the spirit of the season. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

There were Christmas gifts for the kids, thanks to donations. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

She wanted to do something special for the kids in the area since she has 38 great grandchildren but they are spread out all over the country. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Emma Hall hosted a Christmas dinner for the kids in her Youngtown neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman in the west Valley showed the true meaning of Christmas by treating her neighbors to a Christmas dinner and giving kids toys.

Emma Hall organized the big event for her community in Youngtown on Sunday, Christmas Eve.

"I love children, I love children, I love elderly people, I love everybody," said Hall.

She wanted to do something special for the kids in the area since she has 38 great-grandchildren but they are spread out all over the country.

"We might not have children in this building because we're 55 and over but we watch them across the street we see them come and go and we'd like to know them better," said Hall.

Hall thought of this a couple of weeks ago. She got help from a chef she knows and another woman who went as Mrs. Claus.

"We cook with our hearts," said Hall.

There were Christmas gifts for the kids, thanks to donations.

"It just makes me happy. I've been happy, I've been sitting the whole time, my health isn't good but I forget all that," said Hall.

And the good deed didn't go unnoticed.

"I think its really amazing, that there are still people into what's important for the community," said Christina Ramos.

She said she is so grateful for this, especially after getting some sad news.

"My in-laws were in a car accident yesterday. We were supposed to be making tamales and menudo and we're home taking care of them," Ramos said.

The neighbors who were strangers just hours earlier are now friends thanks to food and the spirit of the season.

"I can say, 'Thank you, Emma and God bless you and I hope you have many years of life so you can continue to do this. I see your heart, you wear it on your sleeve,'" Ramos said.

Hall said she wants to keep helping people and start her own nonprofit.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.