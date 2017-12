The free Christmas Eve spectacle started at 7 p.m. and lasted until just after 10 p.m. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Wagner family celebrates Christmas Eve by dressing up as Santa and dancing. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A team of Santa’s helpers, dressed like the jolly old elf himself, twerked, twisted and two-stepped for hours in a north Phoenix neighborhood Sunday in another epic Christmas Eve dance marathon.

This was the sixth year of the Moon Valley Dancing Santas, a tradition for one Phoenix family that continues to delight hundreds of passersby in the neighborhood.

The free Christmas Eve spectacle started at 7 p.m. and lasted until just after 10 p.m.

Carloads of revelers roll through Moon Valley every winter to see the neighborhood's award-winning holiday displays. But the Dancing Santas, organized by the Wagner family, have quickly become the neighborhood's most talked-about attraction.

About a dozen dancers in full Santa gear grooved on the rooftop of the Wagner home and other ledges. The Santas are all relatives -- brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, and cousins -- or significant others of the Wagner family, said Christina Wagner.

She said the event started small and has grown each year.

Dancing Santas are getting cray in #MoonValley pic.twitter.com/OWZA3Pm0FF — Derek Staahl (@DerekStaahl) December 25, 2017

