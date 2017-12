No insurance and no identification are required. (Source: Pathway to Health)

Thousands of health care professionals and volunteers will be giving back to the community on Christmas and the two days after with free health, eye and dental care in Phoenix.

Your Best Pathway to Health, along with other groups, will help operate a mobile hospital where organizers said more than $30 million worth of health-related services will be offered from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Some surgeries that require sedation will be offered, such as colonoscopy, cystoscopy, hysteroscopy, EGD, cataract and others.

No appointment is necessary, other than for major surgical procedures, which require pre-surgery visits.

Other onsite services include the following:

primary care visits

women’s health services including pap smears and mammography

consultation by medical specialists including heart evaluation, gastroenterology, neurology, pulmonology, rheumatology, infectious disease, general and orthopedic surgery

pediatrics

podiatry services

immunizations

root canals

crowns

fillings

extractions

dental cleaning

pharmacy

eyeglass fittings and examinations

STD screenings

medical massage

physical therapy

x-rays

laboratory services

To schedule surgical procedures, patients are asked to call 1-623-329-0072 as soon as possible.

Your Best Pathway to Health is a humanitarian service of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Also helping organize the event was Loma Linda University Health and other entities, organizers said.

For more information, head to YourBestPathwayToHealth.org or call 1-623-329-0072.

