Police said they were forced to open fire on a man with a knife in central Phoenix.

It happened at 16th Street and Yale Street, which is south of Thomas Road, around 4 p.m. on Sunday evening.

According to police, officers received a 911 call about a man with a knife who was acting irrationally.

When the first officer arrived, the 25-year-old suspect, started beating on the officer's vehicle with a knife.

The second officer arrived and ordered the suspect to drop the knife.

"Another officer did deploy a non-lethal, or less than lethal, beanbag gun in an attempt to stop this person," said Sgt. Alan Pfohl with the Phoenix Police Department. "That did not have the desired effect."

The man still charged at the two officers so the first officer shot the suspect, Pfohl said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. At last check, he was in critical condition.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Pfohl said the stun bag shotgun isn't always effective.

"It really depends on the person, it depends on the clothing, it depends where on their body we hit them with the beanbag," said Pfohl.

He didn't say how many times the suspect was shot.

The officer who shot the suspect with his gun is 28 years old and has been with the Phoenix Police Department for about eight months. Pfohl said he was a transfer from another agency and has multiple years of experience.

The second officer is 31 years old with nine years' experience in law enforcement, police said.

An investigation is underway.

Phoenix police are investigating an officer involved shooting at 16th St. and Yale. No injuries to the officer. PIO is on the way. pic.twitter.com/Gny4mHV9XM — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) December 24, 2017

