Cards' Patrick Peterson takes Phoenix area kids Christmas shopping

It's a holiday tradition in the desert. Patrick Peterson and his teammates taking Valley kids Christmas shopping at the annual "Shop with a Jock" event.

While Peterson, Larry Fitzgerald, and Honey Badger were on hand, it was 7-year-old Michael who stole the show.

"Am I dreaming?" asked the youngster as Peterson was giving the kids instructions.

"You're shopping with me," said Peterson, who hosted 50 underprivileged kids ages 6-17.

Each kid got a $100 gift card to Walmart. The kids were from the Roosevelt School District with dinner courtesy of Subway.

"I look forward to this every year," said Peterson. "There's nothing like it. To put a gift under a tree that they did not expect, I'm getting chills right now thinking about it. This is my favorite event of them all."

From drones to Star Wars to school supplies, the kids' baskets were full quick. Peterson had to more than help shop when 9-year-old Kingston told the Cardinals All-Pro that he was thinking of buying a ring for his girlfriend.

"I said you're way too young," said Peterson with a laugh. "Weigh out your options."

Peterson's "Shop with a Jock" is presented by the Patrick Peterson Foundation for Success. Since its development in 2013, the foundation's mission is to provide low income and inner-city youth with opportunities and resources to reach their full potential. The goal of the Peterson Foundation is to impact more than 30,000 at-risk Arizona kids by the end of 2017.

For more information visit patrickpeterson.org.

