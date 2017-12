Z’Tejas Miso Glazed Salmon

Serves 2

Two, 7 oz salmon fillets

Salt and pepper

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Season salmon fillets with salt and pepper. Place salmon on a sheet tray and cover with miso glaze (~2Tbs./fillet). Place salmon in the oven, cook ~5-6 minutes. Then place under the broiler for an additional 2 minutes until glaze starts to darken. Remove from the oven, the salmon should be cooked to medium.

Serve with rice and mixed vegetables.

Miso Glaze

2 garlic cloves

1oz fresh ginger (a piece ~4” in length)

¾ oz red miso paste

4oz Siracha chile sauce

1oz fresh basil picked off the stem

8oz sesame oil

13oz honey

Place first 5 ingredients into a food processor or blender. Puree for ~15-20 seconds. Using a rubber spatula, scrape down the sides and continue to puree until ingredients are finely chopped, approximately 3-4 minutes. Add sesame oil and honey. Continue to puree until mixture has a smooth consistency. Glaze can be stored in the refrigerator.

