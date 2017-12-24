Police investigating after woman shot in Phoenix parking lot

Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was shot in an apartment complex parking lot Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl with Phoenix PD, the shooting occurred just after 9:30 a.m. at an apartment complex near 43rd and Dunlap avenues.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. No other information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

