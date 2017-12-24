Police investigating after woman shot in Phoenix parking lot

Police investigating after woman shot in Phoenix parking lotPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Reported SpaceX rocket seen over Arizona sky
Reported SpaceX rocket seen over Arizona sky
A mysterious object was seen apparently zooming across the night sky over Arizona Friday evening, leaving a trail of bright light in its wake.More >
A mysterious object was seen apparently zooming across the night sky over Arizona Friday evening, leaving a trail of bright light in its wake.More >
Mesa PD: 3 people found dead in home in possible murder-suicide
Mesa PD: 3 people found dead in home in possible murder-suicide
Mesa police say three people were found dead in a home Saturday near Broadway and Power roads.More >
Mesa police say three people were found dead in a home Saturday near Broadway and Power roads.More >
Dirty Dining Dec. 22: Two Tempe restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Dirty Dining Dec. 22: Two Tempe restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Is your religion ready to meet aliens?
Is your religion ready to meet aliens?
If aliens are real, how would their discovery affect Christians? What about Mormons? Or Muslims? It could challenge nearly every religion's beliefs.More >
If aliens are real, how would their discovery affect Christians? What about Mormons? Or Muslims? It could challenge nearly every religion's beliefs.More >
Maricopa Mugs: December Arrest Photos Volume 4
Maricopa Mugs: December Arrest Photos Volume 4
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Man fatally stabbed in Peoria, suspect in custody
Man fatally stabbed in Peoria, suspect in custody
Police have located and detained the suspect in a stabbing that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.More >
Police have located and detained the suspect in a stabbing that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.More >
Pregnant Tucson woman shot, killed while sleeping; baby survives
Pregnant Tucson woman shot, killed while sleeping; baby survives
Authorities in Tucson say a pregnant woman was shot and killed in her sleep when someone opened fire on her home, but doctors were able to deliver her baby.More >
Authorities in Tucson say a pregnant woman was shot and killed in her sleep when someone opened fire on her home, but doctors were able to deliver her baby.More >
Classic Christmas song under fire for lyrics
Classic Christmas song under fire for lyrics
Many people are challenging the Christmas classic "Baby, it's cold outside," claiming it could be interpreted as sexual assault. Read the lyrics in the story. You be the judge.More >
Many people are challenging the Christmas classic "Baby, it's cold outside," claiming it could be interpreted as sexual assault. Read the lyrics in the story. You be the judge.More >
Track Santa as he makes his trip around the world
Track Santa as he makes his trip around the world
Since 1955, NORAD has used satellites, high-powered radar, jet fighters and special Santa cameras to track Santa Claus as he makes his journey around the world.More >
Since 1955, NORAD has used satellites, high-powered radar, jet fighters and special Santa cameras to track Santa Claus as he makes his journey around the world.More >
PD: Goodyear high school student arrested for having explosives
PD: Goodyear high school student arrested for having explosives
Goodyear police say a student has been arrested on suspicion of possessing explosive materials.More >
Goodyear police say a student has been arrested on suspicion of possessing explosive materials.More >
PD: Woman dies after being mauled by dog at Phoenix kennel
PD: Woman dies after being mauled by dog at Phoenix kennel
Phoenix police say a woman has died after she was mauled by a dog at a Phoenix boarding kennel.More >
Phoenix police say a woman has died after she was mauled by a dog at a Phoenix boarding kennel.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Space X rocket launch seen in AZ night sky
VIDEO: Space X rocket launch seen in AZ night sky
Did you see it? The Space X rocket launch could be seen in AZ night sky.More >
Did you see it? The Space X rocket launch could be seen in AZ night sky.More >
VIDEO: A Peoria man was stabbed to death Saturday
VIDEO: A Peoria man was stabbed to death Saturday
A Peoria man was stabbed to death Saturday.More >
A Peoria man was stabbed to death Saturday.More >
VIDEO: SpaceX launch seen in Phoenix
VIDEO: SpaceX launch seen in Phoenix
People all over the Valley saw an amazing streak of light in the sky over Arizona Friday night. It was spectacular to see and frightening to some. That incredible light show was caused by a SpaceX rocket launch out of Vandenberg Air Force Base near Lompoc, CA. Full story @ https://goo.gl/PYKhBf. (Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)More >
People all over the Valley saw an amazing streak of light in the sky over Arizona Friday night. It was spectacular to see and frightening to some. That incredible light show was caused by a SpaceX rocket launch out of Vandenberg Air Force Base near Lompoc, CA. Full story @ https://goo.gl/PYKhBf. (Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Mesa police investigating a murder-suicide after 3 found dead
VIDEO: Mesa police investigating a murder-suicide after 3 found dead
Police are investigating after three people were found dead in a Mesa home, police believe this was a murder-suicide. Full story: http://bit.ly/2BKb0NXMore >
Police are investigating after three people were found dead in a Mesa home, police believe this was a murder-suicide. Full story: http://bit.ly/2BKb0NXMore >
VIDEO: Rescue group volunteer attacked, killed by Akita in Phoenix
VIDEO: Rescue group volunteer attacked, killed by Akita in Phoenix
A woman who was attacked by an Akita at a dog boarding facility has died from her injuries. The dog was a rescue and the woman was a volunteer for the very organization that owned him. (December 20, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: 'What in the heck is that?' Our chopper crew spots mysterious lights in sky
RAW VIDEO: 'What in the heck is that?' Our chopper crew spots mysterious lights in sky
Jerry Ferguson in the Penguin Air and Plumbing spotted the incredible streak of light shortly before 6:30 p.m. Arizona's Family quickly learned that it was a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched from Vandeberg Air Force Base in California to deploy Iridium satellites. Full story @ https://goo.gl/PYKhBf. (Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)More >
Jerry Ferguson in the Penguin Air and Plumbing spotted the incredible streak of light shortly before 6:30 p.m. Arizona's Family quickly learned that it was a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched from Vandeberg Air Force Base in California to deploy Iridium satellites. Full story @ https://goo.gl/PYKhBf. (Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)More >