Dry, warm Christmas for Arizona

Dry and warmer than normal weather is expected in Arizona for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as high pressure remains off the west coast.

Clouds are spilling over the clock-wise flow of the ridge from the northwest, but these clouds are not bringing rain. Look for partly sunny skies and light winds Sunday and Monday for most of the state.

High pressure to the west and a trough over the Rockies will remain as the general weather pattern through next week. This means continued warm and dry weather through next Friday.

This stagnant pattern has prompted air quality officials to issue a High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County Sunday and Monday. The concern is an increase in smoke from wood-burning is quickly creating unhealthy air quality. Wood-burning is banned at this time. Those with respiratory issues should limit outdoor activities.

Looking back on 2017, forecasters with the National Weather Service of Phoenix believe that this will likely be the warmest year on record for Phoenix. Records date back to 1896.

Phoenix will see a high of 70 Sunday, 72 Monday and Tuesday, with the mid 70s Wednesday through Friday. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s around the Valley.

Sunday's sunrise is 7:30 a.m. Sunset is 5:26 p.m.

