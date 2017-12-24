Mesa PD: 3 people found dead in home, may be a murder-suicide

Mesa police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide after three people were found dead in a home Saturday near Broadway and Power roads.

At around 2:30 p.m., Mesa police responded to the home for a call of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they were advised that someone had possibly been shot inside the residence.

Inside the home, officers found two men and a woman decreased.

Police say "all of the deceased showed signs of trauma."

Officers secured the location and detectives responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. It is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

According to Mesa police, the relationship between the three remains under investigation.

The names of the victims are withheld until all families are notified.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.