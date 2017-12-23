Mesa man creates app to makes deliveries to apartments smoother

A Mesa man encountered a slight problem with getting his deliveries - the delivery drivers could never find his apartment. So he created a solution, and this is the first holiday season where they are putting it to the test. 

"I started to do a lot of research and taught myself how to develop apps," said Brian Bullock. 

Bullock created a solution to the problem of delivery drivers not finding his place.

"I ran into that so many times, I thought there has to be a way to make that process better or smooth," Bullock said.

His solution is the Deliver Here app. 

"It helps not only the customer that's getting the product delivered, it also helps the delivery driver," he said.

A driver just has to download the app, which is free and type in the zip code. It'll bring up all the properties under that zip code that they have maps for. 

"It allows the delivery driver to know exactly where he needs to go," Bullock said. "The package is delivered quicker, and the customer benefits because they don't have to receive a call from the delivery person to guide them to their location."

Bullock said he's gotten positive feedback from people delivering to his home.

"I asked did you have any trouble finding my apartment and he said, 'No, I've been using this app,' and he showed me, and I said, 'That's my app, I developed that,'" Bullock said. 

With 260 maps, he said they have most of metro Phoenix covered and plan to venture outside of Arizona. 

