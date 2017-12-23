Police commander under investigation appointed to state board

Local law enforcement groups are speaking out about a recent appointment to the state board that rules on disciplinary actions for officers.

Commander Paula Veach heads up the Phoenix Police Department’s internal affairs unit, and sources say she came under fire when a sergeant who works for her filed a complaint regarding a sexual harassment training session. Veach is now being investigated for possible misconduct, but there have been no findings yet.

[RELATED: Head of Phoenix PD internal affairs investigated for alleged misconduct]

Azfamily has now learned Veach was recently appointed to the board for the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training (AZPOST).

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association and the Arizona Police Association are calling for Veach to be removed because of the ongoing investigation and, according to the groups, the seat filled by Veach is intended for a member of the public.

The Arizona Governor’s Office handles such appointments. Spokesman Patrick Ptak responded to questions about Commando Veach’s appointment with the following statement:

“The appointment of Paula Veach to the POST Board occurred prior to the Phoenix PD investigation, which is ongoing. No findings have been made. We are reviewing next steps and will make determinations as more information is made available.”

Ptak did not confirm whether the board seat is for the public, and it’s unclear who nominated Veach for the board.

https://post.az.gov/

Letter from the Arizona Police Association

Plea statement

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.