Phoenix PD officers rappel down side of hospital to greet young patients

Young patients at Phoenix Children's Hospital had some surprise visitors right outside their hospital room windows this week!

Since many of the kids can't leave their rooms, tactical officers from the Phoenix Police Bomb Squad actually rappelled down the side of the building.

The officers got to wave and interact with the kiddos through the windows.

The K-9 unit out also came along for a special visit with the patients.

Phoenix police say they do something with the kids every year but this was the first time the children got to meet K-9 teams and the bomb squad.

