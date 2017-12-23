Phoenix PD officers rappel down side of hospital to greet young patients

Phoenix PD officers rappel down side of hospital to greet young patientsPosted: Updated:
Mesa PD: 3 people found dead in home, may be a murder-suicide
Mesa police say three people were found dead in a home Saturday near Broadway and Power roads.More >
Reported SpaceX rocket seen over Arizona sky
A mysterious object was seen apparently zooming across the night sky over Arizona Friday evening, leaving a trail of bright light in its wake.More >
Dirty Dining Dec. 22: Two Tempe restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Maricopa Mugs: December Arrest Photos Volume 4
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Suspect sought in fatal stabbing of man in Peoria
A stabbing in Peoria has turned fatal, and police are now calling it a homicide.More >
Pregnant Tucson woman shot, killed while sleeping; baby survives
Authorities in Tucson say a pregnant woman was shot and killed in her sleep when someone opened fire on her home, but doctors were able to deliver her baby.More >
PD: Woman dies after being mauled by dog at Phoenix kennel
Phoenix police say a woman has died after she was mauled by a dog at a Phoenix boarding kennel.More >
PD: Goodyear high school student arrested for having explosives
Goodyear police say a student has been arrested on suspicion of possessing explosive materials.More >
Vandals break into mausoleum, scatter bones at cemetery
Police are investigating after vandals apparently broke into a mausoleum at a Pearl City cemetery and scattered bones in the area.More >
Man accused of beating child for opening Christmas present early
An Oklahoma man is behind bars after police said he beat his girlfriend's 5-year-old son because the little boy opened a Christmas present early.More >
UPDATE
Woman suspected of impersonating postal worker, stealing Scottsdale packages in custody
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service took a suspected "porch pirate" into custody after a woman impersonated a U.S. Postal Service worker and stole packages from the front porch of a Scottsdale home on Monday.More >
VIDEO: Space X rocket launch seen in AZ night sky
Did you see it? The Space X rocket launch could be seen in AZ night sky.More >
VIDEO: SpaceX launch seen in Phoenix
People all over the Valley saw an amazing streak of light in the sky over Arizona Friday night. It was spectacular to see and frightening to some. That incredible light show was caused by a SpaceX rocket launch out of Vandenberg Air Force Base near Lompoc, CA. Full story @ https://goo.gl/PYKhBf. (Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)More >
VIDEO: A Peoria man was stabbed to death Saturday
A Peoria man was stabbed to death Saturday.More >
RAW VIDEO: 'What in the heck is that?' Our chopper crew spots mysterious lights in sky
Jerry Ferguson in the Penguin Air and Plumbing spotted the incredible streak of light shortly before 6:30 p.m. Arizona's Family quickly learned that it was a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched from Vandeberg Air Force Base in California to deploy Iridium satellites. Full story @ https://goo.gl/PYKhBf. (Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Dirty Dining reports lists violations, perfect scores
Going out to eat this weekend? There are some hits... and some misses... on this week's Dirty Dining List.More >
VIDEO: 3 dead, 2 critical in Apache Junction crash
Three people are dead and two people are in critical condition in Apache Junction after a crash.More >
