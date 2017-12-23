Suspect sought in fatal stabbing of man in Peoria

Police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing that left one man dead.

The stabbing happened Saturday evening near 67th Avenue and El Cortez, which is near Happy Valley Road.

It's believed to be a domestic violence incident.

The victim was transported to the hospital but later died.

The suspect is believed to be 30-year-old Anthony Paul Kupreisis.

Police say he may be driving a 2003 white Chevrolet Impala, Arizona license plate # BSZ8459.

The suspect is possibly headed to California along the I-10.

#UPDATE - Stabbing in area of 6700 W El Cortez Place has turned fatal, 1- Adult male, homicide investigation underway in what is believed to be domestic violence incident. Roads still restricted. #peoriaaz #peoriapoliceaz pic.twitter.com/gvovk07HWL — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) December 24, 2017

.@PeoriaAzPS investigating domestic violence stabbing in the area of 6700 W El Cortez Place, victim transported with life threatening injuries. Please avoid the area. #peoriaaz #peoriapoliceaz pic.twitter.com/bCWuEKHjPn — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) December 24, 2017

