PD: Goodyear high school student arrested for having explosives

Goodyear police say a student has been arrested on suspicion of possessing explosive materials.

On Dec. 22, just before 10 a.m., the Desert Edge High School resource officer was contacted by school staff and informed about a student at the school who was in possession of "possibly dangerous and explosive materials."

According to the Goodyear Police Department, the student admitted to officers that he planned to activate the device in the school courtyard during school hours.

The police department's Criminal Investigations Division was notified and requested a search warrant of the student’s home.

Upon serving the search warrant later that evening, evidence was found to suggest the student "may have been experimenting/testing with explosive devices," according to police.

The suspect was booked on charges of misconduct involving weapons and disorderly conduct.

Officials say another student reported the suspected student to the school's administration, who had the school's resource officer immediately detain and question the student.

Police say this case is a good example of the importance of promptly reporting any suspicious activity, and "if you see something, say something."

