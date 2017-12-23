Trial date set for man charged in roommate's shooting death

A March 15 trial date has been set for an Arizona man charged with murder in the shooting death of his roommate.

Zachary Dale Penton has pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Daniel Garofalo at a Gilbert home.

Penton told investigators that a struggle broke out when Garofalo, who owned and lived in the house, came into his bedroom to say Penton had to move out.

Penton claimed Garofalo had tackled him and took away his phone.

Penton told police that he reached for his handgun and fired after Garofalo frightened him by speaking irrationally.

Two days before the shooting, Penton made a social-media post saying he needed to move out of the home where he was living before he killed his roommates.

