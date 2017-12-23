Man convicted of helping plot Texas attack files appeal

A Phoenix man convicted of helping two Islamic State followers in a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas argues in an appeal that prosecutors withheld evidence during his trial.

The withheld evidence cited in the appeal filed Wednesday on behalf of Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem included the fact that an undercover FBI agent was at the scene just before the two attackers opened fire outside the event in Garland, Texas.

Kareem's lawyers say prosecutors turned over some of their evidence either after his trial had already started or had concluded.

Kareem was convicted of providing guns providing the guns two of his friends who mounted the attack.

He also was convicted of conspiring to provide support to the Islamic State.

