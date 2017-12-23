PD: Woman killed in Phoenix hit-and-run crash

Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night.

According to Phoenix PD, officers responded to a report of a person injured near 15th and Peoria avenues just before 6:30 p.m. Officers found an injured woman who had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police have not yet identified the victim but say she is between 57 and 62 years old.

Police said a vehicle bumper was left at the scene and detectives determined that it belongs to a 2011 Dodge Charger but the color of the car is not known.

Phoenix police is asking anyone with information on this incident to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.

All callers remain anonymous and could receive an award of up to $1000.

