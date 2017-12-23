Chamber of Commerce weather expected for Christmas

Dry and seasonably cool weather kicks off the holiday weekend before a warming trend moves into Arizona.

High pressure over the eastern Pacific is migrating toward the west coast of California. As a result, the sinking air mass produced by this weather system will warm up temperatures to above normal levels.

Storm systems to the north of Arizona will also stay out of the state, so partly to mostly sunny conditions are expected for the weekend and next week.

Temperatures around the Valley are starting off chilly Saturday morning in the wake of a trough that ushered in a cold air mass. Most communities are seeing lows in the 30s, but Phoenix should rebound to a high of 66 Saturday afternoon.

For Chirstmas Eve, look for lows in the 40s with a high of 72. The forecast high for Christmas Day is 74. The average high for this time of year is 65 and the record for that date is 78. Highs will remain in the low 70s for the rest of next week. Winds will be generally light.

No rain is expected this week, at this point.

