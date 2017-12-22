Neighbors clean up hateful graffiti in Gilbert

What should be a joyous weekend has taken a turn after a hateful message was painted in a Gilbert street. One neighbor has a message for whoever left it.

"At this time of year why, why spread hate?" asked Christi. She said there is no place for hate in her neighborhood near Pecos and Higley in Gilbert.

"We belong to a really safe community. A great community; friendly," she said.

She said it happened Wednesday night. A neighbor has since power-washed the message, which said "Merry," followed by a swastika. All that's left is an orange dot, alerting cleaning crews.

Christi, whose house is feet away from the graffiti, said she does not think they were targeted.

"Not at all, I think this was youthful indiscretion-type activity," she said.

Christi said she's just glad her two kids didn't see it.

"How do you explain something like that to a young kid?" she asked.

A neighbor called the police. We reached out to Gilbert police to find out the latest on the investigation.

Christi said all she can do now is spread love and acceptance - not the hate left feet from her doorstep.

"That's ultimately what I think we're all here to learn, is to be accepting of others," Christi said.

