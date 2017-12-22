Neighbors clean up hateful graffiti in Gilbert

Posted: Updated:
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

What should be a joyous weekend has taken a turn after a hateful message was painted in a Gilbert street. One neighbor has a message for whoever left it.

"At this time of year why, why spread hate?" asked Christi. She said there is no place for hate in her neighborhood near Pecos and Higley in Gilbert.

"We belong to a really safe community. A great community; friendly," she said.

She said it happened Wednesday night. A neighbor has since power-washed the message, which said "Merry," followed by a swastika. All that's left is an orange dot, alerting cleaning crews. 

Christi, whose house is feet away from the graffiti, said she does not think they were targeted.

"Not at all, I think this was youthful indiscretion-type activity," she said.

Christi said she's just glad her two kids didn't see it. 

"How do you explain something like that to a young kid?" she asked.

A neighbor called the police. We reached out to Gilbert police to find out the latest on the investigation.

Christi said all she can do now is spread love and acceptance - not the hate left feet from her doorstep. 

"That's ultimately what I think we're all here to learn, is to be accepting of others," Christi said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Lindsey ReiserLindsey Reiser is a Scottsdale native and an award-winning multimedia journalist.

Click to learn more about Lindsey

Lindsey Reiser

Lindsey returned to the Valley in 2010 after covering border and immigration issues in El Paso, TX. While in El Paso she investigated public corruption, uncovered poor business practices, and routinely reported on the violence across the border.

Lindsey feels honored to have several awards under her belt, including a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Award, Hearst Journalist Award, and several National Broadcast Education Association Awards.

Lindsey is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and she currently serves as a mentor to journalism students. She studied for a semester in Alicante, Spain and also earned a degree in Spanish at ASU.

She is proud to serve as a member of United Blood Services’ Community Leadership Council, a volunteer advisory board for the UBS of Arizona.

Hide bio