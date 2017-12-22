Christmas spectacular in the Comstock neighborhood

Christmas on Comstock is the most popular neighborhood right now in the east Valley.

If you're into Christmas lights, head to Gilbert and check out this display.

There are 13 homes all linked together by one computer. The display includes 110,000 lights and 30,000 feet of wire.

Brian McNamara moved to Comstock Drive in 2010.

He set up his lights and the neighbors loved it. The next year he linked up four homes, then six, and now they cover the whole block.

Cars come from miles away to see the display.

It takes neighbors about two weeks to set up and each neighbor is responsible to set up his or her own lights.

It’s a lot of work, but McNamara says it is well worth it when you see the smiles on kids’ faces.

If you’re interested, the display is open from 6 to 10 p.m. on weeknights and open until 10:30 on weekends.

They are accepting donations to Make a Wish.

The street is just south of Elliot between Higley and Recker roads.

