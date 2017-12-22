Gilbert boy bullied for long hair donates locks

A Gilbert boy who was bullied for his long hair cut it all off Friday to donate it to an organization that helps kids who can't afford wigs.

Original story: Gilbert dad's message to son about bullying goes viral

In March, we introduced you to Isaac Irvine and his son, Bodi. Bodi, now 10, was upset after being bullied at school for his long hair. His intention all along was to grow it as long as possible so he could donate it.

In March, Irvine was trying to console his son, and started recording a video so Bodi would open up and share what was bothering him. Irvine shared it on Facebook, and when he woke up the next morning, the video already had thousands of shares.

We were with him at White Lotus Salon Friday afternoon when he cut it off and got ready to send his hair off to Wigs For Kids.

Irvine said it was like the end to a larger chapter in their lives this year.

"Seeing we're not alone, there are a lot of people who struggle and other people were sharing their stories of overcoming bullies," Irvine said. "It's something we all deal with, and I'm lucky to be apart of the conversation, a very small part of a big conversation about bullying."