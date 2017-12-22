Suns star Devin Booker spreads holiday cheer

Devin Booker has been on the sidelines this holiday season recovering from injury, but the Suns star was all over the Valley on Friday spreading holiday cheer.

Booker was in attendance as the third ranked Arizona State Sun Devils finished off non-conference play undefeated. He then headed to Scottsdale to make sure some local kids have a Merry Christmas.

“The hot items was the shoe section,” said Booker, who took kids all over Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“First I went to the ladies and I realized they were very undecided. We started off roller blades. Then we were soccer balls. We ended up getting everything we wanted. Shoes was the hot commodity today."

Booker took over two dozen underprivileged kids from the La Mesita Community to Dick’s Scottsdale Fashion Square. The 25 kids all got a $100 gift card for a shopping spree.

"It's great. Look at them. All the smiles, it's a feeling that never gets old to me,” said Booker. “Putting smiles on other people's faces. I hope they enjoy the holidays. That's what it's all about it doesn't get better than that."

Suns legends Alvin Adams, Tom Chambers and Tim Kempton helped out with the shopping. Booker’s former Kentucky teammate Karl-Anthony Towns showed up to help the kids shop. Towns is in town with the Timberwolves to play the Suns on Saturday.

"Karl, he's heavily involved in the Minnesota community, and all around the United States,” said Booker, who told Towns he wants him to consider a Kentucky reunion in Phoenix one day.

“So, he's been a good friend of mine for a long time and that shows you how good of person he is."

The Suns star suffered a groin injury in early December and has been out of the lineup.

“Every day I'm back on the court working,” said Booker “ I'm on the court running, shooting, jumping. I'll see what I can do."

Booker and the Suns host Towns and the Timberwolves on Saturday night.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.