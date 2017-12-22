FIRST PHOTOS: SpaceX rocket launch gives AZ a pre-Christmas light show

If you spotted a super bright streak of light in the night sky over Arizona at about 6:30 p.m. Friday, you certainly were not alone!

It wasn't Santa Claus on a test run. Nor was it an alien invasion or any other kind of attack. It was a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Jerry Ferguson in the Penguin Air & Plumbing News Chopper was in the air at the time and one of the first to spot the rocket.

