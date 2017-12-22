FIRST PHOTOS: SpaceX rocket launch gives AZ a pre-Christmas light show

FIRST PHOTOS: SpaceX rocket launch gives AZ a pre-Christmas light showPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Reported SpaceX rocket seen over Arizona sky
Reported SpaceX rocket seen over Arizona sky
A mysterious object was seen apparently zooming across the night sky over Arizona Friday evening, leaving a trail of bright light in its wake.More >
A mysterious object was seen apparently zooming across the night sky over Arizona Friday evening, leaving a trail of bright light in its wake.More >
UPDATE
Woman suspected of impersonating postal worker, stealing Scottsdale packages in custody
Woman suspected of impersonating postal worker, stealing Scottsdale packages in custody
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service took a suspected "porch pirate" into custody after a woman impersonated a U.S. Postal Service worker and stole packages from the front porch of a Scottsdale home on Monday.More >
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service took a suspected "porch pirate" into custody after a woman impersonated a U.S. Postal Service worker and stole packages from the front porch of a Scottsdale home on Monday.More >
Dirty Dining Dec. 22: Two Tempe restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Dirty Dining Dec. 22: Two Tempe restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Man accused of beating child for opening Christmas present early
Man accused of beating child for opening Christmas present early
An Oklahoma man is behind bars after police said he beat his girlfriend's 5-year-old son because the little boy opened a Christmas present early.More >
An Oklahoma man is behind bars after police said he beat his girlfriend's 5-year-old son because the little boy opened a Christmas present early.More >
Creepy crawlies in chocolate treats leave family shocked
Creepy crawlies in chocolate treats leave family shocked
Instead of enjoying a sweet treat, a Nebraska family was left gagging in disgust when insect larvae wriggled out of the Ferrero Rocher chocolate balls they were eating.More >
Instead of enjoying a sweet treat, a Nebraska family was left gagging in disgust when insect larvae wriggled out of the Ferrero Rocher chocolate balls they were eating.More >
Suspect shot by off-duty MCSO deputy in Phoenix
Suspect shot by off-duty MCSO deputy in Phoenix
A female suspect was shot by an off-duty deputy for Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon, according to Phoenix police.More >
A female suspect was shot by an off-duty deputy for Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon, according to Phoenix police.More >
Husband of woman mauled by rescued Akita doesn’t want breed to be blamed
Husband of woman mauled by rescued Akita doesn’t want breed to be blamed
"She was doing something that she loved to do." The husband of a woman mauled and killed by a rescued Akita doesn’t want the breed to be blamed for what happened.More >
"She was doing something that she loved to do." The husband of a woman mauled and killed by a rescued Akita doesn’t want the breed to be blamed for what happened.More >
DPS: Arizona trooper arrested on theft and weapon charges
DPS: Arizona trooper arrested on theft and weapon charges
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, an Arizona trooper was arrested by state detectives after the department received information containing serious allegations against the employee.More >
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, an Arizona trooper was arrested by state detectives after the department received information containing serious allegations against the employee.More >
Phoenix grandma, 3 grandsons lost home in explosion & fire
Phoenix grandma, 3 grandsons lost home in explosion & fire
A Phoenix grandma and her three grandsons are in need of some help this holiday season after their home exploded into a fiery inferno Thursday. A Go Fund Me account has now been set up to help this family.More >
A Phoenix grandma and her three grandsons are in need of some help this holiday season after their home exploded into a fiery inferno Thursday. A Go Fund Me account has now been set up to help this family.More >
Several puppies still need adopting after 20 born on Arizona ranch
Several puppies still need adopting after 20 born on Arizona ranch
Several puppies still need to be adopted after the Arizona Animal Welfare League came across a woman with 20 puppies in her car.More >
Several puppies still need to be adopted after the Arizona Animal Welfare League came across a woman with 20 puppies in her car.More >
PD: Woman dies after being mauled by dog at Phoenix kennel
PD: Woman dies after being mauled by dog at Phoenix kennel
Phoenix police say a woman has died after she was mauled by a dog at a Phoenix boarding kennel.More >
Phoenix police say a woman has died after she was mauled by a dog at a Phoenix boarding kennel.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Space X rocket launch seen in AZ night sky
VIDEO: Space X rocket launch seen in AZ night sky
Did you see it? The Space X rocket launch could be seen in AZ night sky.More >
Did you see it? The Space X rocket launch could be seen in AZ night sky.More >
VIDEO: SpaceX launch seen in Phoenix
VIDEO: SpaceX launch seen in Phoenix
People all over the Valley saw an amazing streak of light in the sky over Arizona Friday night. It was spectacular to see and frightening to some. That incredible light show was caused by a SpaceX rocket launch out of Vandenberg Air Force Base near Lompoc, CA. Full story @ https://goo.gl/PYKhBf. (Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)More >
People all over the Valley saw an amazing streak of light in the sky over Arizona Friday night. It was spectacular to see and frightening to some. That incredible light show was caused by a SpaceX rocket launch out of Vandenberg Air Force Base near Lompoc, CA. Full story @ https://goo.gl/PYKhBf. (Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: 'What in the heck is that?' Our chopper crew spots mysterious lights in sky
RAW VIDEO: 'What in the heck is that?' Our chopper crew spots mysterious lights in sky
Jerry Ferguson in the Penguin Air and Plumbing spotted the incredible streak of light shortly before 6:30 p.m. Arizona's Family quickly learned that it was a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched from Vandeberg Air Force Base in California to deploy Iridium satellites. Full story @ https://goo.gl/PYKhBf. (Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)More >
Jerry Ferguson in the Penguin Air and Plumbing spotted the incredible streak of light shortly before 6:30 p.m. Arizona's Family quickly learned that it was a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched from Vandeberg Air Force Base in California to deploy Iridium satellites. Full story @ https://goo.gl/PYKhBf. (Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Another suspected 'porch pirate' placed into custody
VIDEO: Another suspected 'porch pirate' placed into custody
Another suspected "porch pirate" was placed into custody after she impersonated a postal worker.More >
Another suspected "porch pirate" was placed into custody after she impersonated a postal worker.More >
Man accused of beating boy for opening Christmas present early
Man accused of beating boy for opening Christmas present early
(Source: KJRH via CNN)More >
Infested chocolate treats shock family
Infested chocolate treats shock family
Infested chocolate treats shock familyMore >