Dirty Dining Dec. 22: Two Tempe restaurants hit with 5 health code violationsPosted: Updated:
Reported SpaceX rocket seen over Arizona sky
A mysterious object was seen apparently zooming across the night sky over Arizona Friday evening, leaving a trail of bright light in its wake.More >
UPDATE
Woman suspected of impersonating postal worker, stealing Scottsdale packages in custody
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service took a suspected "porch pirate" into custody after a woman impersonated a U.S. Postal Service worker and stole packages from the front porch of a Scottsdale home on Monday.More >
Dirty Dining Dec. 22: Two Tempe restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Man accused of beating child for opening Christmas present early
An Oklahoma man is behind bars after police said he beat his girlfriend's 5-year-old son because the little boy opened a Christmas present early.More >
Creepy crawlies in chocolate treats leave family shocked
Instead of enjoying a sweet treat, a Nebraska family was left gagging in disgust when insect larvae wriggled out of the Ferrero Rocher chocolate balls they were eating.More >
Suspect shot by off-duty MCSO deputy in Phoenix
A female suspect was shot by an off-duty deputy for Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon, according to Phoenix police.More >
Husband of woman mauled by rescued Akita doesn’t want breed to be blamed
"She was doing something that she loved to do." The husband of a woman mauled and killed by a rescued Akita doesn’t want the breed to be blamed for what happened.More >
DPS: Arizona trooper arrested on theft and weapon charges
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, an Arizona trooper was arrested by state detectives after the department received information containing serious allegations against the employee.More >
Phoenix grandma, 3 grandsons lost home in explosion & fire
A Phoenix grandma and her three grandsons are in need of some help this holiday season after their home exploded into a fiery inferno Thursday. A Go Fund Me account has now been set up to help this family.More >
Several puppies still need adopting after 20 born on Arizona ranch
Several puppies still need to be adopted after the Arizona Animal Welfare League came across a woman with 20 puppies in her car.More >
PD: Woman dies after being mauled by dog at Phoenix kennel
Phoenix police say a woman has died after she was mauled by a dog at a Phoenix boarding kennel.More >
Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.
He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.
Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.
An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.
His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.
Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.
Reported SpaceX rocket seen over Arizona sky
A mysterious object was seen apparently zooming across the night sky over Arizona Friday evening, leaving a trail of bright light in its wake.More >
Suns star Devin Booker spreads holiday cheer
Devin Booker has been on the sidelines this holiday season recovering from injury, but the Suns star was all over the Valley on Friday spreading holiday cheer.More >
Woman killed in Phoenix home explosion remembered as 'an amazing spirit and an angel'
A passionate volunteer with a giving spirit in the end gave her life helping others. On Friday night, we learned more about 73-year-old Anita Johnson, who was tragically killed when a home exploded Thursday in Phoenix.More >
Spectacular Phoenix-area neighborhood holiday light displays
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and that means neighborhood holiday light displays. Here are some of the best and brightest light displays around the Phoenix area and other places.More >
How Dirty Dining startedMore>>
Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it
CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.More >
