Dirty Dining Dec. 22: Two Tempe restaurants hit with 5 health code violations

Filiberto’s Mexican Food

1517 N. Gilbert Road

Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Pans of raw chicken placed over beef"

"Beef and ham kept past discard dates"



Korea Market

1350 S. Longmore Street

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Raw meat and eggs stored above cooked meat"

"Soups and sausages not held at proper temperature"

Li’s Asian Cuisine

7650 S. McClintock Drive

Tempe

5 violations

Among the violations:

"Egg roll filling stored on floor"

"Employee handling dirty dishes then not washing hands"

Normal Diner

225 E Apache Blvd

Tempe

5 violations

Among the violations:

“Employee that touched his pants then handled food”

“Raw eggs stored above caramel”

“Butter not kept at the proper temperature”

--------------------------------------------------

Dean's List - perfect health inspection scores

Los Dos Molinos

260 S. Alma School Road

Mesa

85210



Ted’s

1755 E. Broadway Road

Tempe

85282



Q’s

5142 W. McDowell Road

Phoenix

85035



Panera Bread

15479 W. McDowell Road

Goodyear

85338



Y.C’s Mongolian BBQ

3206 S. McClintock Road

Goodyear

85338



Sonic Drive-In

17181 W. Greenway Road

Surprise

85374

