Dirty Dining Dec. 22: Two Tempe restaurants hit with 5 health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.


Filiberto’s Mexican Food
1517 N. Gilbert Road
Gilbert
4 violations

Among the violations:

"Pans of raw chicken placed over beef"

"Beef and ham kept past discard dates"


Korea Market
1350 S. Longmore Street
Mesa
4 violations

Among the violations:

"Raw meat and eggs stored above cooked meat"

"Soups and sausages not held at proper temperature"

Li’s Asian Cuisine
7650 S. McClintock Drive
Tempe
5 violations

Among the violations:

"Egg roll filling stored on floor"

"Employee handling dirty dishes then not washing hands"

Normal Diner
225 E Apache Blvd
Tempe
5 violations

Among the violations:

“Employee that touched his pants then handled food”

“Raw eggs stored above caramel”

“Butter not kept at the proper temperature”
--------------------------------------------------

Dean's List - perfect health inspection scores

Los Dos Molinos
260 S. Alma School Road
Mesa
85210


Ted’s
1755 E. Broadway Road
Tempe
85282


Q’s
5142 W. McDowell Road
Phoenix
85035


Panera Bread
15479 W. McDowell Road
Goodyear
85338


Y.C’s Mongolian BBQ
3206 S. McClintock Road
Goodyear
85338


Sonic Drive-In
17181 W. Greenway Road
Surprise
85374

