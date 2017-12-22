Grinch steals Christmas trailer from Phoenix neighborhood

A Valley neighborhood's holiday tradition has taken a hit, thanks to a Christmas Grinch.

Jane and Jim MacDonald had their 20-foot long Christmas trailer stolen early Friday morning.

The trailer was parked in front of their North Phoenix home.

"I think the fact bales of hay were in the trailer and they could see it was decorated with Christmas lights, they had to know this was used for the joy of others," said Jane MacDonald.

For the past 13 years, the Phoenix couple has used the trailer to spread holiday cheer throughout their Moon Valley neighborhood.

Almost every night leading up to Christmas friends, family and neighbors would hitch a ride, then cruise through the streets, enjoying all the Christmas decorations.

They'd even stop and sing Christmas carols along the way.

"The disappointment is really for all of our neighbors who've already reserved their nights with families," said Jim MacDonald. "I had to get in touch with them and say it's off."

The MacDonalds have reported the trailer theft to police, but right now there aren't many leads to go on.

The couple is hoping as it gets closer to Christmas the crooks will have a change of heart and bring the trailer back.

"It was our way of sharing our joy with our neighbors and it has been sapped a bit," said Jim MacDonald.

"I just have a feeling maybe it will show up," said Jane MacDonald.

