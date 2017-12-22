Coach Norris Vaughan leaves great legacy at Mountain Pointe

It's always been great covering Coach Norris Vaughan and the Mountain Pointe Pride. Yearly, the squad is feared, admired and among the best in Arizona.

Vaughan is the one who deserves credit for building the program. In his nine years on campus, the squad made the playoffs every year, including three finals appearances and won the state title in 2013 going a perfect 14-0.

In the last six years, Vaughan posted an amazing record of 71 and 10. The man knows how to coach!

But Vaughan wants to be closer to his family in Georgia, so he recently stepped down as Mountain Pointe's Head Coach.

Vaughan told me he loves Mountain Point and the people have been good to him, but it’s time for a new challenge. He will be sorely missed as the coaching search is underway.

Vaughan is a vibrant guy with a lot of energy and even though he is retiring from coaching in Arizona, he won't say the "R" word because he has the wheels in motion.

Vaughan told me he is talking to several high schools about potential coaching jobs in the Atlanta area. He has to stay busy, because Vaughan is not one to just sit around, he has to stay active.

In his nine years at Mountain Pointe, Vaughan did more than just win games. He instilled discipline and toughness with the bigger picture in mind. He wanted his players to be battled tested and be the best they could possibly be for their lives. For me, personally, I will miss the Georgia native. He was great for Mountain Points and high school football as a whole.

Arizona's loss is Georgia's gain as Vaughan leaves as one of the sports’ greatest ambassadors and leaders.

