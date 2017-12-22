Chandler set for Bowl Game Series showdown against Florida Power Miami Northwestern

The two-time defending state champion Chandler Wolves keep churning through the holidays. Fresh off beating Perry in the 6A Finals, Shaun Aguano's team will suit up in the Geico State Champions Bowl series.

From Quarterback Jacob Conover to Receiver Gunner Romney, all the wolves are excited about the opportunity to showcase the squad and represent Arizona. It will be no easy task for the Wolves going up against Florida 6A Champion Miami Northwestern. A squad loaded with speed, power and athleticism.

Coach Aguano told me he needs his team to keep Miami Northwestern's speed in check and they have to out scheme the Florida Power. This is the second year in a row, the Wolves have played in the Bowl series routing Valdosta, Georgia 44-24 last year in Texas.

The Wolves won't have to worry about packing up and heading across the country. No. They've got the luxury of staying in their backyard kicking off Saturday at the GCU Soccer Stadium.

"It's a great for our fans to be able to come out and give us a home field advantage" said Conover."

Unlike last year, when the squad couldn't take all 100 players to the Bowl game in Texas, this year with the game being played in Arizona all the Wolves players get to be part of the experience

The prime time appearance speaks volumes of the Wolves rise to state supremacy winning back to back titles and three of the last four.

"It's a great to showcase our team," said Conover." "Not only is it great for our team, its great for Arizona," said Aguano.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. as Arizona gets another to beat a Florida school after losing to IMG Academy 27-14 back in August.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.