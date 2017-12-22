Phoenix grandma, 3 grandsons lost home in explosion & fire

A Phoenix grandma and her three grandsons are in need of some help this holiday season after their home exploded into a fiery inferno Thursday.

A Go Fund Me account has now been set up to help this family.

The home blew up and burst into flames Thursday just before 10 a.m. near 11th Avenue and Fillmore Street.

[RAW VIDEO: Phoenix firefighters battle flames after explosion, fire]

The home was leveled, and the flames spread to a house next door.

One woman was killed in the blast.

[RELATED: Woman killed in Phoenix house explosion identified]

The blast and fire happened as two servicemen from Spencer's TV and Appliance store were trying to remove an old stove from the home and install a new one.

The new stove had been donated by a local church group, and the blast killed a 73-year-old volunteer for that church.

She has been identified as Anita Johnson. We spoke to several people who knew and loved Johnson and praise her for her volunteer work at the church.

We will hear from them on our Friday 9 p.m. news on 3TV.

The two Spencer's servicemen, ages 57 and 23, were badly injured and were taken to the hospital. But their injuries are being described as non-life- threatening.

The grandma who lived in the now-destroyed home is 67-year-old Prudencia Gonzalez.

Fortunately, Gonzalez and her three young grandsons who live with her were away at a doctor's appointment when the explosion happened.

On Friday, Gonzales returned to the site of what used to be her home.

She says she is overwhelmed by the horrible loss and deeply saddened by the injuries to the two workmen and especially the loss of her dear friend, church volunteer Anita Johnson. She says she was "a very good person and a beautiful person."

Gonzalez is the sole provider for her young grandsons...ages 5 to 11....and they have lost just about everything.

Now, community members are stepping up to help the family and a Go Fund Me page has been established to assist.

At this point, fire investigators believe there was some sort of leak in the home's old propane-fueled stove (the one that was being replaced,) and that a large pool of gas had collected in the home. They believe at some point during the removal of the old stove, the gas ignited and the house blew.

[RAW VIDEO: Our chopper flies over house fire after gas leak, explosion]

VIDEO FROM the Go Fund Me Page:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.