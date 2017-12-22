El Mirage officer who died during chase laid to rest

Friends and family came together to honor an El Mirage police officer who died in the line of duty.

Services for Officer Paul Lazinsky were held at the Radiant Church in Surprise Thursday.

Dozens of police officers on motorcycles led the funeral procession through the streets of Surprise. Patrol units, ambulances and other first responders escorted the hearse.

Lazinsky, 58, suffered “some kind of seizure” and died last week while chasing a suspect. A veteran of 17 years, Lazinsky was just 10 months from retirement.

