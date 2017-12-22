Brothers honored as heroes after saving kids trapped by Christmas tree fire

Two Phoenix brothers are getting recognition from firefighters after saving two members of a family from a burning home.

The brothers, 21-year-old Alonso Reyes and 14-year-old Henry Borunda, are proving not all heroes wear capes.

"I did what I had to do for those children to get them out safely," said Reyes.

Last Sunday morning, their neighbor's house caught fire.

Investigators say the wiring on a Christmas tree started the blaze.

The mom and one of her sons escaped, but with her two other children still trapped inside on the second floor, she ran Reyes' and Henry's home for help.

Reyes jumped into action.

"So then I ran over there, and as I was running, I noticed her 11-year-old son was going to jump off from the second floor, so I ran up and I caught him," said Reyes.

Then, he saw the boy's 15-year-old sister was also stuck.

"I ran to the other side and tried to get her to jump into my arms, but she was too scared," said Reyes.

That's when Henry stepped in.

"I thought of an idea to go get the ladder. It was on the other side of our truck," he said.

Reyes used that ladder to safely get the young girl down.

For their quick thinking that ultimately saved lives, Phoenix firefighters surprised Reyes and Henry each with a gesture of appreciation - a plaque documenting their bravery. they brothers also got gift cards.

"We think they deserve something too for their efforts," said Adam Skiver with Phoenix Fire. "It's pretty great that someone can do that, without even thinking twice about it, just go to work and help someone."

During a time when tragedy seems to become a common theme in news headlines, these two brothers are proving there are still plenty of good people in this world.

"If there's anyone in trouble, I'd probably help again," said Henry.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.