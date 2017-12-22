Suspect shot by off-duty MCSO deputy in Phoenix

A female suspect was shot by an off-duty deputy for Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon, according to Phoenix police.

The incident occurred at a Food City near 32nd Street and McDowell Road at around 1 p.m.

Phoenix police said the shooting involved an off-duty MCSO deputy who was in uniform. The deputy, who is 27 years old, was working security. He has been with MCSO for four years.

Police said two women were trying to use a stolen check and store management informed the deputy. The deputy was taking one of the women into custody when she grabbed a gun from her waistband and fired at the deputy. The officer fired back and struck the woman.

The officer was not injured.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The other woman fled from the scene. There is no description yet of the suspect who fled.

The shooting is under investigation.

