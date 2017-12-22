Chandler man accused of having sex with 2 teenage girls

Police say a Chandler man has been arrested for allegedly having sex with two teenage girls.

They say 27-year-old Jarrell Caleb Moss is being held in a Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of one count each of sex abuse, sex assault and child molestation.

[RAW VIDEO: Chandler man faces judge on sex abuse charges]

It was unclear Thursday if Moss has a lawyer yet.

Police say Moss is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl when he was 25.

Detectives believe additional victims may exist.

