Jumping For A Job: Urban Air Adventure Park Is Hosting a Job Fair and Hiring 50 Employees on Friday, Dec. 22nd

Opening its doors in mid-January 2018, Urban Air Adventure Park is looking to hire more than 50 employees at its first Arizona site located at 4816 E. Ray Rd. near 48th Street and Ray Road in Ahwatukee.

Urban Air is the country's premier full-service family entertainment center offering a variety of attractions for all ages including birthday parties, church events, corporate events, or just a day of fun with the family.

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend the Urban Air Adventure Park career fair on Friday, December 22 from 2pm to 5pm for on-site job opportunities.

Urban Air currently has positions available for court monitor, front desk, party host and park lead. Save time and money with on-site interviews and have the chance to meet the team. The Urban Air Adventure Team is eager to meet you.

If you are unable to attend the Urban Air career fair, you can still apply online at:

https://www.hralliance.net/apply/FindPosition.aspx?slocationId=4751&sjobId=&search=Search.

It's one of the toughest sports around, boxing! And, one young man is already mastering it and becoming a force to be reckoned with. We meet 15-year-old Eli Garcia who just won the Elite National Boxing Championships, which were held in Salt Lake City, about two weeks ago, and is now the number one boxer in the country in his age group.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/Hammer-Boxing-135621836540299/

Hammer Boxing

17233 N. Holmes Blvd., Phoenix 85053

602-467-8681

Ballet Author David Hallberg

David Hallberg, the first American to join the famed Bolshoi Ballet as a principal dancer and the dazzling artist The New York Times described as "the foremost classical stylist of our day," presents an intimate journey through his artistic life up to the moment he returns to the stage after a devastating injury almost cost him his career.

He has just written a critically acclaimed memoir, A Body of Work: Dancing to the Edge and Back. He will be at Changing Hands Bookstore in Phoenix to promote his book, Friday, December 22nd at 7pm.

To purchase tickets please visit: https://www.changinghands.com/event/december2017/david-hallberg-body-work-dancing-edge-and-back

Changing Hands Bookstore

Friday, December 22, 2017:

7:00 PM

300 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Family Game Pizza: Cardinals VS. Giants

The Cardinals play the New York Giants in the final home game of the season, and Heather Walker is ready to challenge the New Yorkers with one of their own, signature dishes, pizza. She'll have an "okay" pizza recipe for the Giants and, obviously, an amazing pizza recipe for the Cardinals. Get ready for the weekend!

NY Giants Boring Neapolitan Pizza

Prep Time: 10 minutes / Cook Time: 11 minutes / Servings: 8 slices

Ingredients:

1 Pillsbury's Best Thin Crust Pizza Dough

1/2 cup pizza sauce or marinara

8 oz. fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced

1 tbsp. chopped fresh oregano leaves

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

2. Unroll the pizza crust onto a large cookie sheet or baking stone. Leave the dough on the parchment paper.

3. Spread the pizza or marinara sauce evenly over the dough, leaving about 1/2" around the edges.

4. Evenly place the mozzarella slices on top of the sauce. Bake in the oven at 425 degrees for about 11 minutes.

5. Sprinkle with fresh oregano, slice and serve!



Arizona Cardinals Pork Chile Verde Grilled Pizza Pockets

Prep Time: 10 minutes / Cook Time: 11 minutes / Servings: 2 pockets

Ingredients:

1 Pillsbury's Best Thin Crust Pizza Dough

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup Cacique Chipotle Lime Sour Cream

1 cup Del Real Foods Pork in Chile Verde, drained and roughly chopped

1 cup Mexican blend shredded cheese

1/2 cup fresh cut Pico de Gallo or salsa

1 avocado, sliced

Steps:

1. Preheat grill to medium heat.

2. Sprinkle a flat surface with the flour and unroll the dough face down onto the floured surface. Remove the parchment paper and discard it.

3. Using a pizza cutter or sharp knife. Cut the dough in half vertically.

4. Spread the sour cream evenly over the bottom half only of each of the dough pieces. Leave about 1/4" open on the sides.

5. Spread the cheese evenly over the sour cream.

6. Place the pork evenly over the cheese.

7. Spoon the salsa evenly over the pork.

8. Carefully lift the uncovered half of the dough and fold it over the covered half. Press with your fingers or a fork to seal the edges.

9. Place the pockets on the grill for about 5-6 minutes on each side. Remove from the heat and allow them to cool. Serve with fresh avocado slices.

For more information: www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com/blog

Tommy Davidson preforming at the Tempe Improv

Tommy will be performing at the Tempe Improv this weekend (Friday and Saturday). He is also on ABC's show "Vacation Creation" which airs on Saturday mornings.

For more information: http://tempeimprov.com/

Tempe Improv

930 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

Phone: (480) 921-9877

Alien Atmosphere's favorite tailgating recipe

They're opening for Neon Trees at The Arizona Bowl in Tucson Dec 29th. In honor of that, they're showing us how to make their famous jalapeno poppers.

Jalapeño Poppers

Ingredients List

1. Jalapeños

2. Cream Cheese

3. Shredded Cheese

4. Bacon

December 29th

Desert Diamond Casino Tailgate Festival starts at 11am and is located in Tucson at the U of A Mall. The Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl is at U of A.

Utah vs New Mexico

For more information: http://www.alienatmosphere.com/

Getting into the Christmas spirit with Baritone David Britton

What's the holiday without music? We're just days away from Christmas and joining us to get us into that holiday spirit is world-class Baritone and Nashville recording artist, David Britton.

For more information: www.DavidBritton.com

